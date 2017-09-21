TechMan pledge to give away up to £100,000 ahead of MECHANEX debut

TechMan, the garage management system built by an independent garage, will be exhibiting for the first time at both of this year’s Autumn MECHANEX trade shows.

To celebrate their debut, and to encourage garages to come along and find out more, TechMan will be offering £1,000 incentives to new customers.

The £1,000 rewards will be available at both MECHANEX Coventry, which takes place at the Ricoh Arena on 11th and 12th October and MECHANEX Sandown Park, following on 7th and 8th November in Esher, Surrey.

The £1,000 will take the form of an SMS marketing campaign. To qualify, garages need to make a new business enquiry on the stand and later go on to sign up as a Pro licence customer. The first hundred only will qualify, making a total prize pot of £100,000.

“SMS marketing can be used by garages from within TechMan,” said Leo Freebairn, National Sales Manager. “Customers can then choose to use them for MOT and service marketing or seasonal campaigns like winter checks and battery offers.”

TechMan say booking reminder SMS messages have proved to be particularly effective.

“A reminder the day before a customer is due to visit the garage so they don’t forget is a real win-win as drivers feel they’re getting a professional service whilst the garage is reducing the risk of being left with wasted ramp time if customers don’t turn up,” said Leo.

TechMan say they’ll be tracking the overall campaign by looking at the work that’s later booked with garages following the SMS campaigns.

To find out more ahead of the MECHANEX shows, please call 01604 666720 or visit www.techmangms.com.