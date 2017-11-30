Technical seminar demystifies ADAS calibration

One of the biggest challenges currently faced by workshops, the resetting and calibration of advanced driver assistance systems, has been demystified in the first of a series of technical seminars by Pro-Align and TEXA.

The event, which was held at Pro-Align’s IMI approved training centre in Northamptonshire, was attended 21 delegates from independent workshops and tyre dealers. During the half-day event, attendees were briefed on the importance of resetting ADAS correctly as well as being guided through the intricacies of the process by TEXA’s sales manager, Dave Gordon. Common issues were also discussed and technicians were given a host of handy hints to take away.

“We’re delighted that our first ADAS event has gone so well,” remarked Paul Beaurain, managing director, Pro-Align. “This is an area of great concern to many of our workshop customers which was reflected in not only the attendance level at the event, but also the number of questions posed. We’d encourage other technicians who would like to attend our future seminars to get in touch to register as soon as possible as we expect our future places to be snapped up fast.”

Most modern vehicles now come equipped with a host of ADAS and it is essential that these are serviced and calibrated correctly for them to deliver their intended safety benefit. In many instances, this requires the calibrations and reset to be completed in conjunction with a full four wheel alignment check so that the vehicle’s radars, cameras and other sensors are aligned with the vehicle’s thrust line.

To assist workshops in the servicing of ADAS, Pro-Align now offers TEXA’s diagnostic equipment and ADAS calibration service solutions with full support and training with TEXA expertise. Further seminars on the topic are planned for the New Year. Technicians and workshop owners interested in attending one of these events should register online at www.pro-align.co.uk/adasevents.