TEMOT honours TecAlliance with ‘Data Information Excellence’ award

At its international supplier conference in Barcelona, Spain, the international trade cooperative TEMOT International honoured TecAlliance with a prize in the newly introduced ‘Information Data Excellence’ category.

“We’re extraordinarily happy to receive this award. Data is our passion, and the introduction of this new award category demonstrates how important data is for value creation in the automotive aftermarket. We are proud of the fact that this prize appreciates our longstanding commitment to the highest level of data quality, the establishment of a globally valid standard and the digitisation of business processes”, says TecAlliance CEO Jürgen Buchert.

“TEMOT International is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the trade cooperative this year, while we are also celebrating a 25th anniversary this year. We introduced the TecDoc Standard in 1994 in order to provide for the comparability, efficiency, transparency and quality of product data in the global automotive aftermarket. Today, the TecDoc Standard stands for the highest level of data quality in the global motor vehicle spare parts market. Tomorrow, it will be the basis for the development and implementation of intelligent applications for the mobility concepts of the future”, explains Jürgen Buchert.

The international trade cooperative’s ‘Annual Spring Meeting & Executive Suppliers’ Event’ once again brought together hundreds of top managers from TEMOT shareholders, suppliers and service providers, where it provided an exclusive framework for the exchange of views on market trends and future prospects in the automotive aftermarket. In addition to the presentation of the established and prestigious Performance Awards for TEMOT suppliers, this year saw the presentation of the first-ever award in the field of ‘Information Data Excellence’.