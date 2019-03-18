Test World has won the ‘Tire Industry Supplier of the Year’ category at the Tire Technology International Awards for Innovation and Excellence, for the second time. The recognition for Test World comes as a result of continued investment in the vehicle and tyre test facility. Its latest indoor test tracks are set to be formally opened later this month.

Thanks to the recent expansion, Test World has become the first in the industry to offer testing on natural snow, ice and wet and dry asphalt in one location, 365 days a year. It now offers over 1.5km of indoor test tracks, allowing speeds in excess of 100km/h, with independent control of surface temperature and air temperature. It can also maintain different temperatures in different areas of the facility, helping to make testing more efficient.

The Tire Technology International Awards are the world’s biggest celebration of endeavour in the field of tyre development and manufacturing. The awards are decided by the votes of a 30-strong panel of experts from the tyre industry and academia. Category winners were announced during a Gala Dinner at the Tire Technology Expo in Hannover.

Janne Seurujärvi, Managing Director of Test World, said: “I am delighted to receive this award which I dedicate to the whole Test World team, without them this would not be possible. I also want to recognise and thank our customers who use us and trust our services. Also our owners, Millbrook and Spectris, who have given us their strong support to develop the company. Test World has grown thanks to their backing. To be recognised as ‘Tire Industry Supplier of the Year’ by the panel of judges is confirmation that our investments are meeting the industry’s needs.”

Since opening in 1991, Test World has benefited from continual investment. With the addition of new indoor test facilities in 2018, it is the first in the industry to offer testing on natural snow, ice and wet and dry asphalt in one location, 365 days a year. Independent control of asphalt surface temperature and air temperature allows accurate control of test conditions and allows customers to explore specific aspects of tyre performance such as traction and braking on black ice.

This is the second time that Test World has won at the Tire Technology International Awards; it won the same ‘Tire Industry Supplier of the Year’ category in 2013.

With ever-increasing scrutiny of safety, refinement and performance of tyres, Test World’s customers depend on it to provide accurate and reliable data and world-class test facilities. Test World has its own test team that carries out evaluations for customers, from tyre manufacturers to industry magazines, providing a fast and reliable service throughout the year. The team also travels the world to support customers with summer tyre testing at various locations. In addition, customers often hire Test World’s innovative facilities to carry out their own test programmes.