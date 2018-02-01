Textar launches exclusive ProTecS® brake pad

Global OE friction manufacturer, TMD Friction is an OE approved supplier to Knorr-Bremse for the highly successful SN7 commercial disc brake system, which has been modified for the SN7 HP Caliper for all Scania vehicles produced after the 1st January 2016.

Previous Scania application Textar brake pads with WVA no. 29278 (2927801 (TRUCK) 2927802 (BUS)) can no longer be used in the modified caliper. The pad contour of the Textar brake pads have been adapted for the updated SN7 HP caliper, clearly identifiable by the recesses on the bottom left and right, and are available under WVA no. (29331 2933101 (TRUCK) 2933102 (BUS)). The preceding products no longer fit the new caliper, but the design is backwards compatible, allowing the new brake pad to be used in older versions of the caliper.

Just like its predecessor, the new brake pad from Textar is supplied exclusively with ProTecS® retaining springs and therefore corresponds to the standard of original equipment. Direct connectivity between the brake pad and spring ensures reliable adjustment of the spring force, and therefore optimum brake pad guidance. The spring design extends the life of the pad especially in rough driving conditions.

Sue McKay, UK distributor sales manager for TMD Friction’s CV brands, said: “Our ambition is to provide the very best service to our clients in the spare parts market. This involves responding to technical changes promptly so we can offer the correct products as quickly as possible, something we achieved successfully with the new brake pad for the SN7 HP caliper. Apart from Knorr and Scania, Textar is the only approved aftermarket supplier of this brake pad, allowing our aftermarket clients to directly benefit from our position as a leading OE brake friction manufacturer.”