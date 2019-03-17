The 2019 truck & bus tyre year with Hankook

Premium tyre maker Hankook is once again presenting ideal tyre solutions for many new kinds of challenges in the truck and bus sector. At the beginning of the year, treads for trailers and trucks were presented at the AutoZum in Salzburg/Austria and at the Italian trade fair Transpotec in Verona at the end of February. The next date in the calendar is the Commercial Vehicle Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, where Hankook will be exhibiting from 30th April to 2nd May in Hall 5, stand 5B50. Another important stop is the Autopromotec Show in Bologna from 22nd to 26th May, Hall 20, stand A70. Additionally, Hankook will have a powerful presentation ready for its customers at the ADAC Truck Grand Prix at the Nürburgring from 19th to 21st July, taking part for the fifth time. Product highlights at the trade fairs and events listed include treads for mixed on- and off-road use, which are supplementing the existing Smart Work tyre line for construction site use. Furthermore, the first bus tyre solution Smart City AU04+ in size 315/60 R 22.5 will be on display, which can be fitted to electric-powered city buses among other vehicles.

“We have expanded our portfolio for the bus and truck segment even further since last year and are looking forward to presenting our customers and visitors to our trade fair stand again this year to view the latest developments. Hankook has prepared a powerful presentation at numerous trade fairs and events for the European markets. As part of the Hankook team, we look forward to meeting our fleet customers and dealer partners at these important events throughout 2019,” explains Guy Heywood, Hankook’s Marketing and Strategy Director for its European truck and bus business.

Other stations on the European fair tour are the Bus Expo in Budapest/Hungary in May this year, the Transport Logistic in Munich from 4th to 7th June and the Solutrans trade fair in Lyon/France from 19th to 23rd November.

