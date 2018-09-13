The ‘Beast’ unleashed

Apollo Tyres’ campaign for two-wheeler radials aims at reaching out to the biking enthusiasts

Gurgaon, India: Apollo Tyres is launching a 360 degree campaign to announce the launch of its two-wheeler radial tyres, Apollo Alpha. The ‘Beast’ was unleashed today, as the TVC went live on digital platforms. This high-decibel campaign will soon appear on other mediums like TV, Print and OOH garnering the attention of the biking enthusiasts towards the new entrant into the two-wheeler radial category, Apollo Alpha.

Conceptualised by J Walter Thompson, and produced by Small Fry Productions, the high-voltage television commercial (TVC) for Apollo Alpha aims at adding more ‘thrill to the beast (bike)’, which is the key message for the company’s two-wheeler radial tyres. The TVC, and the other commercials on Apollo Alpha, aims at establishing Apollo Tyres as a high technology brand, which has introduced India’s first steel-belted radial tyres for the high performance motorcycles.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd, said “This campaign on our two-wheeler radials is targeted towards those biking enthusiasts who like to ride carefree in their high performance bikes, and would enjoy the cutting edge technology of Apollo Alpha. Our brief to the agency was to convey Apollo as a high technology brand, which has category leading products in its portfolio.”

Apollo Alpha -'Zero degree' steel belt Motorcycle Radial has been designed and developed in-house at Apollo Tyres’ Global R&D Centre, Asia in Chennai, with the primary focus on grip and safety, with optimised tread mileage. It has been designed with high silica reinforced compound for best grip during cornering and other forms of manoeuvring.



