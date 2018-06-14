The CATs are out of the bag

Klarius Products’ new-to-range program has marked the beginning of summer with the addition of over 20 new type-approved, OEM quality emission control components this month. The latest new-to-range release includes catalytic converters (CATs), exhausts, pipe sections and mountings – all of which come with a standard 2-year warranty, a Fit First Time guarantee and next morning delivery in the UK.

The latest new-to-range list covers the popular C4 Grand Picasso which receives a new exhaust for model years from 2013. The 2012 Ford Transit Custom van also gains in this regard, as well as the 2012 Vauxhall Mokka 1.6 compact SUV and the Hyundai I10 1.0 hatchback. Peugeot owners also benefit, with new exhausts for the 308, 308 CC, 3008 and the RCZ in range and new CATs for the 407 2.2i. Those running on the power of dreams will also be pleased to spot new exhaust mountings for the 2006 Honda Civic 1.8 and 1.9.

Every component in the Klarius range is designed to match or improve upon the equivalent OEM part. To certify this, all applicable components are type-approved by the VCA, the legislative body responsible for maintaining the performance benchmark in terms of emissions, conformity of fit, levels of back pressure and overall noise. Klarius also conducts in-house testing utilising vehicles of the exact make, model and production year – which means motorists are guaranteed an OEM quality component that will fit without any modification at the garage.

Head of Research and Development at Klarius, Doug Bentley, commented: “This month we have focused on new aftermarket exhaust systems for popular models. We monitor dynamic stocking locations to ensure a responsive approach to our customer’s requirements, whether that is a new aftermarket exhaust for a popular current model or a 10-year old Civic that requires replacement exhaust mountings. As a result, we can offer the market that key combination of quality, range and availability.”

The latest new-to-range list can be found here, along with all other retrospective lists.

To view all Klarius products in range, visit the recently updated online catalogue