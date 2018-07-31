Don’t miss out on your chance to win one of these coveted awards.

The 2018 award categories and official sponsors are now as follows:

• REACT Commercial Tyre Technician of the Year Award: Jelf Beaumonts

• Truck and Agricultural Tyre Supplier of the Year Award: Maritime Cargo Services

• Aftermarket Supplier of the Year Award: Automechanika Birmingham

• Industry Marketing Campaign of the Year Award: Scots Autoscene

• 2018 Product Innovation Award: The Parts Alliance

• Staff Training and Development Initiative of the Year Award: Trelleborg Industrial Tyres UK Ltd.

• Tyre Wholesaler of the Year Award: Compilator

• Tyre Manufacturer of the Year Award: Maritime Cargo Services

• Apprentice of the Year Award: The Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights

• Tyre Retailer of the Year Awards: Pirelli

The NTDA will also be presenting the NTDA National Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Tyre Industry, which is, once again, kindly sponsored by Hankook Tyre UK Ltd.

The awards will be presented at the 89th NTDA Annual Dinner on 4th October and as more than 520 guests from the tyre and wider automotive aftermarket industry have booked for this event, this is an ideal opportunity for your company to shine in front of your customers and industry peers.

The awards are open to NTDA, BTMA, ITMA and TRA members only. Entry forms are available from the NTDA team via E: info@ntda.co.uk or by calling T: 01296 428128

Good Luck!