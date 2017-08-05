General
The European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers’ Association published today tyre replacements sales of its Members for the first half of 2017.
The second quarter of 2017 slowed down significantly compared to the first three months of the year, with a negative performance for all segments, and particularly in the consumer segment.
When looking at the first six months, only a slight flexion can be seen for consumer tyres and agricultural tyres, whilst the other segments remain positive – and even significantly so, when looking at truck tyres (+7%).
