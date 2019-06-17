After several months of preparation, 102psi, has launched The Global OTR Library online, making multibrand technical Off-The-Road Tyres information available at the touch of a button.

The Global OTR Library presents more than 30 premium, tier 2, 3 and 4 brands recent technical data books on one single web platform. Brands include, amongst others, Bridgestone, Goodyear and Michelin.

After registration of name and email on www.theglobalotrlibrary.com, access is free of charge and allows for online consultation, printing and downloading of the documents.

“The ambition is to develop a worldwide independent information platform accessible to manufacturers, distributors, dealers and service providers of OTR tyres.” said Koen Vandermeersch, 102psi’s founder and independent Off-The-Road & Industrial Tyres’ consultant. “With the market booming and the number of OTR tyre manufacturers rapidly growing, the need for an independent information source is more vital than ever before. Associated industries like OTR tyre users in mining, construction and quarrying as well as vehicle OEM’s and OTR tyre related hard- and software providers will also have the benefit of being able to access one single online reference.”