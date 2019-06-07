Leading Contract Tyre Supplier – Enjoy Tyre used their regular appearance at this year’s Autopromotec Show to showcase a series of new products in Italy and making their debut at the event in Bologna was the Rotalla new All-Season tyre range alongside the latest winter high performance pattern design - S130 and a new van pattern – the V450’

Enjoy’s All-Season tyres which were initially launched on an international basis towards the end of 2018 consist of two distinctive pattern designs with one for the high performance and ultra high performance sector – the Setula 4-Season RAO3 and the other for the van/light commercial sector – the Setula 4-Season RA05. The PCR/UHP tyre guarantees superior wet grip and stability at high speeds whilst the Van/LTR range ensures a high standard of water displacement in challenging weather conditions along with impressive handling performance. Both patterns have achieved labeling by CB71)) & CB72)), ROTALLA All season tyre cover 160+sku”

Enjoy Sales Director Nick Zhou says, “The RA03 tyre incorporates a brand new tread compound and centre groove design for outstanding wet grip as well as a uni-directional pattern to give excellent driving control and stability when driving at high speeds, plus minimizing rolling resistance and energy consumption. Whilst a special V-shaped tread design that includes two wide grooves ensure outstanding drainage ability. The RA05 also has many of the features of the RA03 plus a unique shoulder design for improved mileage performance.” The Rotalla All-Season range currently offers 92 size options with a further 34 sizes due to be introduced this summer

The show also acts as a valuable meeting point for Enjoy to get together with all their current European distributors including France, Germany, UK, Portugal, Italy, The Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Sweden and as at previous Autopromotec shows there was an evening ‘Partners Dinner’in one of Bologna’s leading Italian restaurants.

Nick concludes, “It was a really enjoyable social occasion and it means a lot to our company chat and enjoy some special time with our European distributors. At the same time during the show we also attracted the interest of several new potential customers from Spain, Bulgaria and Serbia for the future.”