Tyre manufacturer Falken will be supplying tyres for the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class from May onwards. The new luxury SUV, which had its world premier at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in January, is fitted with Falken Wildpeak A/T3WA and AS210A in size 265/60R18 as original equipment.

The requirements from the tyres on the G-Class are high. The Falken Wildpeak A/T3WA and the AS210A have passed the endurance test on the proving grounds of the South German car manufacturer with confidence and are now used on the G-Class.

As well as the durability and long life required for the off-road sector, the Wildpeak A/T3WA is also an alternative for on-road driving. The all-terrain tyre features excellent traction on loose surfaces as well as very good driving stability, and it impresses with its quietness, even at higher speeds.

Developed for use all year round, the AS210A is primarily suited to on-road driving. With its M+S label and the snowflake symbol, the tyre can be used during winter in snowy and icy conditions. Its predecessor, the Falken AS200, already impressed Autobild Allrad testers. “High aquaplaning safety, good grip on wet surfaces, very quiet and an acceptable price” are the Falken Euroall Season AS200’s strengths that convinced the Autobild Allrad testers, who awarded the tyre with the test grade “good” (07.2016).

Christian Stolting, Key Account Manager for Falken Tyre Europe GmbH, commented on the G-Class order: “For us, the approval to fit the new G-Class with Falken as original equipment is a very special seal of quality and recognises that we constantly strive for high performance in both development and in production. Of course, we will continue to expand our collaboration with Mercedes-Benz.”

The Falken brand stands for excitementand presents itself in action and lifestyle environments, among others. “Being original equipment on the new G-Class gives our Falken brand an additional boost. Our tyres have already proven their performance in various off-road rallies. It doesn’t matter what terrain - we are already looking forward to seeing the new G-Class in action,” adds Markus Bögner, Managing Director and COO.