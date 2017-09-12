In the portfolio of premium tyre maker Hankook, KINERGY represents the exceptionally economic summer tyre for vehicles from micro-car/small car to the lower mid-range. Due to the increasing electrification of smaller vehicle classes, accompanied by further urbanisation and shortage of space for traffic, the company envisages an increasing market for these vehicle segments and appropriate tyres. Alongside pure economic efficiency they also offer optimised traction and braking performances as well as noise comfort, and are therefore suitable for future generations of electric vehicles with their high torques and very low drive noise levels.

KINERGY is short for Kinetic Energy (from the Greek Kinesis = movement), in other words ‘the energy an object contains due to its movement’. It corresponds to the work that must be done to move the object from rest to its current movement. With the new Hankook tyre, this is much lower than with conventional tyres of this class. The suffix ECO provides orientation for consumers as it is widely understood to be a synonym both for ecology and economy, combining the eco-friendly an economical fuel-saving characteristics of the tyre for the benefit of both nature and consumers’ wallets. The first KINERGY ECO generation, which was launched in 2011, received many independent international awards 1). The new KINERGY ECO² is retaining these positive characteristics whilst being further improved

Optimisation of braking performance in the wet was a focus during development of the latest additions to the KINERGY family. A high-grip silica tread compound in conjunction with the compounding technology already used for the company’s performance products provides much better distribution of polymers and fillers in the tread compound. This has improved both wet braking performance and reduced rolling resistance even further. In addition, three linear grooves make fast drainage possible and also increase vehicle control on wet roads.