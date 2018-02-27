The new SLT 4015: SPEEDLINE TRUCK presents the latest wheel

SPEEDLINE TRUCK is expanding its unique range with this new wheel version: the SLT 4015, measuring 19.5x8.25" ET 146, is available in 8 bolt holes PCD 275 mm in different diameters 26, 30 and 32 mm.

The new SPEEDLINE TRUCK wheel has a load capacity of 3,150 kg as a single wheel and 2,900 kg as twin wheels. It can be used for both tractors and trailers.

Like all SPEEDLINE TRUCK wheels, this wheel is also available in the renowned high-quality, high polish diamond surface finish. The SLT 4015 is also equipped with the original SPEEDLINE TRUCK valves, specifically developed for aluminum wheels, which offer special protection against contact corrosion between metals.

TÜV approval and vehicle type approval for the German aftermarket are both standard for SPEEDLINE TRUCK. The SLT 4015 will be available from SPEEDLINE TRUCK aftermarket partners as of March 2018. For more information and an overview of distributors, please go to www.speedline-truck.com.