As of now the RONAL GROUP is adding a unique new product to its prestigious SPEEDLINE CORSE range: the SC1 Motorismo in two special designs.

RONAL GROUP has been developing special wheels for renowned automotive outfitters in international motor sports for many years. Product reliability that offers absolute top performance has provided the basis for – to date – 83 FIA World Championship titles in Formula 1, the World Rally Championship, World Rallycross Championship, Super Touring, GT Racing, etc. A consistent focus on sport wheels, which represent cutting-edge technology, lightweight construction and innovative designs, as well as the valuable experience gained in motor sports, also influence the production of SPEEDLINE CORSE products in the aftermarket.



The RONAL GROUP is launching the SC1 Motorismo under the motto "From the racetrack to the road”. The SC1 Motorismo is an everyday, roadworthy wheel with top racing character on the market. The SC1 Motorismo is particularly suitable for sporty vehicles and combines the necessary clearance for high-performance braking systems with approval for road use.

Elaborate production processes such as flowforming give the wheel a special lightness. Innovative diamond cutting technology ensures extra weight savings and surface refinement. In contrast to gloss turning (burnishing), this method can also achieve planes and angles between the spokes and milled out shiny surfaces with different depths. The lettering, which is carried out using modern laser technology, also enhances the value of the SPEEDLINE CORSE SC1 Motorismo.

The new wheel is available as of now in two high-quality designs: sporty racing black-matt lip diamond cut and in the winning color racing gold-lip diamond cut. The SPEEDLINE CORSE SC1 Motorismo will be available with 5-hole mounting in 8.0 to 11.5x20 inch versions. The premium wheel can be used on the Audi RS4/RS5/RS7/BMW M5 and the Porsche 911 and Mercedes E43 AMG, among others. For the latter two applications, the SC1 is also available with ECE, i.e. it can be used registration-free throughout Europe.

For more information: www.ronal-wheels.com