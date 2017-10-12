Vacu-Lug Traction Tyres, the UK’s leading independent retreader, has introduced a carbon counting tool which, says the company, enables their fleet customers to measure the environmental benefits of using Vacu-Lug retread tyres in comparison to an all-new tyre policy.

Complementing the company’s tyre fleet management system (VMS), the Carbon Calculator is installed on Vacu-Lug’s website and can be used easily to generate an instant, personalised carbon savings report.

Operators simply need to access the Calculator via Vacu-Lug’s homepage, select the tyre size and pattern and add the quantity of tyres used annually.

Savings will be dependent on the tyres used within a fleet, but, by way of example, an operator with a fleet of 50 tractor units and 100 trailers, using Vacu-Lug’s LD01 drive tyres and LT01 trailer tyres would see a saving of 29.38 tonnes of carbon against using an all-new tyre policy.

Fleet Sales Director, Dave Alsop, explains: “As the UK’s largest independent manufacturer of retread tyres, we have a responsibility to the environment to keep carbon output and energy consumption as low as possible. Our new Carbon Calculator fits with our environmental policy and enables our customers to easily monitor and assess the carbon output of the Vacu-Lug retread tyres used in their fleet.”



For further information, contact the Vacu-Lug team at info@vaculug.com