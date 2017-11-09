The new VW Polo continues its success with Falken Tyres

Falken has been selected as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the sixth-generation Volkswagen Polo. Available from October 2017, the brand will supply its premium tyre models AZENIS FK453, SINCERA 832A ECORUN, ZIEX ZE914A EC and winter tyre the HS449 for factory fitting.

“The range and attributes of our tyres complement the broad requirements of the VW Polo. From tyres for drivers seeking a sporting ride through to tyres for drivers whose priorities are energy efficiency and mileage, we will deliver tyres to suit every application,” comments Christian Stolting, Key Account Manager OE at Falken Tyre Europe GmbH. “We offer an extensive portfolio of tyres that regularly convince independent testing organisations as well as being praised by drivers themselves and we are naturally delighted to hear that this has been underlined by VW. We see the decision as confirmation of our consistent high performance in both development and production.”