Hofmann Megaplan, a name synonymous with quality, service and innovation have just unveiled the latest addition to their tyre equipment line up. The machine has already created quite some interest from experts and technicians alike for the new fitting system and user-friendly features.

To start with, the MM813 is a tough, dependable tyre changer, with 28” max clamping capability, a lever less mounting head and the 'oft-copied but never equalled megafit Pro-Duo twin-assist arms. Clamping and changing are made easy, utilising the exclusive Quadra clamp system on the turntable as well as variable speed motor giving between 8rpm and 16rpm for expert control.

The bead breaker meanwhile produces over 3 tonnes of force while the patented PO system prevents the bead breaker getting stuck between the bead and rim during operation.

To see the next generation of Tyre Changer from Hofmann Megaplan, why not visit their showroom or come and see us at Automechanika 2018 5th -7th June in Birmingham.



