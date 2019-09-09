The ninth annual Props and Pistons event was held at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre in East Kirkby over the August bank holiday weekend.

Bush Tyres, East of England’s leading independent tyre specialist,held the event in conjunction with their partners ZR Tyres Lincoln, the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre and Michelin Tyres, in support of Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research.

The event showcased some of the world’s most famous aircraft and over 350 cars, including some truly amazing exotic cars, from Lamborghinis to Bentleys to Aston Martins. Cars and aircraft worth millions of pounds were on show and allowed the public to get up close to see them. Visitors were able to witness a fantastic display as aircraft, including the Lancaster bomber flew overhead.

Over 4000 visitors came through the gates making it the most successful Props and Pistons event to date.

BA Bush would like to thank everyone who came and supported the event, including both visitors and manufacturers alike.

For more information about Grouptyre member Bush Tyres visit www.bushtyres.co.uk

For more information about Props and Pistons please visit www.propsandpistons.co.uk