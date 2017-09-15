Uni-Select Inc. (“Uni-Select”, TSX: UNS), announced today that The Parts Alliance, one of its subsidiaries, has completed the acquisition of the entire share capital of Blackburn Brakes Holding Limited owners of BBC Superfactors Ltd. (”BBC”), a leading distributor of vehicle parts in the UK’s Lancashire market.

In business for over 30 years and an affiliated member of The Parts Alliance, BBC provides quality automotive products and excellent service through a network of 7 locations across the Lancashire area. Over 150 of BBC professionals ensure that more than 1,000 deliveries per day are made to commercial customers with approximately 97% of orders delivered within one hour.

“Combining the dedication of our loyal staff team with the expertise of The Parts Alliance has proved to be a winning formula for us over several years,” said Gary Shulman, Managing Director of BBC Superfactors. “We’re excited to now strengthen this relationship to ensure our business continues to thrive long into the future.”

“Since joining The Parts Alliance in December 2012, BBC have posted consistent double-digit annual sales growth and have invested to achieve industry-leading service levels. We are very pleased to welcome our BBC colleagues in the team,” stated Peter Sephton, President and CEO, European Automotive Group.

“This acquisition strengthens our position in the UK market and underlines The Part Alliance’s capability of driving growth both organically and through acquisitions,” added Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select.