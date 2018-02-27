The Parts Alliance will be sending 25 garages on luxury mini-breaks to a host of top European cities in its biggest ever promotion. Campaign scratch cards will be included with all sets of Delphi and Bendix brake pads supplied during March and April.

City Brakes will run across all branches of The Parts Alliance, so it’s available from Allparts, BBC Superfactors, BMS Superfactors, Bromsgrove Motor Factors, CES, Dingbro, GMF, GSF, Parts Alliance (South West), Qualvecom, SAS Autoparts, SC Motor Factors, and Waterloo.

The city holidays include three nights’ accommodation with flights and transfers for two people to a choice of ten leading city destinations. So, whether it’s to relax in Parisian café culture, delve into Rome’s ancient history or relax on Barcelona’s Sant Sebastià beach, there’s something for everyone.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer customers such a wide range of prizes,” said Simon Moore, Head of Marketing at The Parts Alliance. “They’ll benefit from chances to win whilst gaining the peace of mind and customer appreciation that comes from fitting quality brake pads.”



Delphi pads are manufactured to meet OE standards, whilst the world-renowned Bendix braking brand was recently returned to the UK aftermarket with GSF Car Parts.

Garages can find out more simply by visiting www.delphicitybrakes.com and www.bendixcitybrakes.com.

