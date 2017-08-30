The Parts Alliance announce new ‘Best of Brakes’ promotion

The Parts Alliance has teamed up with Delphi for the second time in 2017 to run their new ‘Best of Brakes’ promotion. ‘Best of Brakes’ aims to build on the record-breaking success of spring’s ‘Dream Drive’ promotion which saw surging sales and six lucky garage winners taking memorable Route 66 road trips.

This time around there are six spectacular holidays to be won during September and October, to destinations throughout the world.

Garages buying from The Parts Alliance members Allparts, BBC Superfactors, BMS Superfactors, Bromsgrove Motor Factors, CES, CPA, Dingbro, GMF, SAS Autoparts, SC Motor Factors, Qualvecom and The Parts Alliance South West branches during September and October will receive a brake pad shaped scratch card with each set of Delphi brake pads.

“We’re delighted to be working with The Parts Alliance again on the ‘Best of Brakes’ promotion,” said Julian Goulding, UK Marketing Manager at Delphi. “The scale of the trading group gives us the perfect platform for communicating the benefits of Delphi’s braking solutions to UK garages.”

“The ‘Best of Brakes’ promotion brings 25,000 prizes for garages to win,” said The Parts Alliance’s Head of Marketing Simon Moore. “We’ve been able to build on the success of ‘Dream Drive’ as customers continue to really embrace Delphi’s braking programme which marries a trusted brand, a quality product range and competitive pricing.”

Throughout the duration of the promotion, Delphi and The Parts Alliance will be touring garages too. In the meantime, garages can find out more by visiting www.bestofbrakes.com.



