The Parts Alliance announces Winter Trade Show for Exeter

The Parts Alliance is gearing up to run its second major event of 2018, announcing its Winter Trade Show will be held in November in the South West.

Suppliers have been asked to ‘hold the date’ with Sandy Park, home of the Exeter Chiefs, booked for Thursday 22nd November.

The invitation-only event follows successful shows at the same venue in 2016 and 2017. April’s Spring Trade Show also saw around 60 suppliers and nearly 500 customers attending an afternoon and evening event at The Chateau Impney Hotel’s Exhibition Centre in Droitwich Spa.

“We’re aiming to ensure there’s a relaxed and welcoming environment for customers and suppliers to catch up on market developments, build on existing relationships and of course, do some business,” said Simon Moore, Head of Marketing at The Parts Alliance. “The aim is to balance the need to get a professionally produced show together whilst also ensuring we deliver what people seemed to really appreciate at The Spring Show which was a friendly event where everyone attending was connected to the business as a supplier, customer or member of staff.”

The Parts Alliance is working on an appealing range of initiatives to encourage garages to leave the business or television behind for an evening of productive networking. The Winter Trade Show is set to showcase a number of ‘Black Friday’ style 24-hour only special offers with seminar and technical content also available alongside food, refreshments and special guest appearances.

Local garages are simply advised to save the date and look out for further details in due course.