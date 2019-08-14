The Parts Alliance launches Bendix brake callipers range

The Parts Alliance has added a new range of Bendix brake callipers. The range will be available from all of the trading group’s local brands throughout the UK branch network.

The decision to add Bendix brake callipers builds on the successful reintroduction of the Bendix brake friction range by GSF Car Parts in 2018.



The Bendix range of callipers is remanufactured from OE castings and incorporates new pistons and seals. The premium quality is backed up with a 3 year warranty.



“We know how it important it is for garages to be able to consistently fit the brands they trust, particularly on safety-critical ranges,” said Viral Modha, Head of Braking Category at The Parts Alliance. “Investing in developing this range made perfect sense given the success of Bendix brake friction within the UK aftermarket over the last 18 months.”



Bendix has an unsurpassed pedigree for quality and innovation. The brand developed and manufactured the first four-wheel automotive braking system in 1924. Further technology innovations followed, by the late 1960’s Bendix was supplying automotive braking products to more vehicle manufacturers than any other producer.



The Bendix range will be exclusively available from The Parts Alliance.



To find out more, please contact your nearest branch of The Parts Alliance by visiting https://www.thepartsalliance.com/contact/branch-finder/.

