The Parts Alliance sells out new Spring Trade Show

With a few weeks to go before the Spring Trade Show on Thursday 19th April preparations are gathering pace. It will be held from 5pm at the prestigious Chateau Impney Exhibition Centre in Droitwich Spa.

“We’ve had an exceptional response from suppliers,” said Simon Moore, Head of Marketing at The Parts Alliance. “Over 50 stands have been snapped up and we’re now really struggling to squeeze in those that were slightly later in expressing interest.”

The evening show will draw customers from four regions, with branches of BMF, CES, GSF Car Parts and GMF all working on plans to ensure customer numbers top the six hundred that made the 2017 event such a success.

The Spring Trade Show aims to not only showcase the latest parts, tools and garage equipment available from the national motor factor group, but also help ensure garages are up-to-date with the latest developments in increasingly complex car technology.

“We know from experience that some suppliers will take a lot of orders on the night,” said Simon. “But for most, it’s about taking a long-term view to support garages looking to maximise the opportunities that emerging technologies present so they thrive long into the future.

“We’re really excited to be hosting the first event for the year and we’re anticipating a great success.”



Garages interested in attending are advised to look out for details from their local branch.

