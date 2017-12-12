The Parts Alliance’s GMF Trade Show draws garage crowds

The South Wales-based motor factors have been busy ever since the GMF November Trade show following up on a deluge of enquiries received on the night but have already done sufficient business to have declared it more than worthwhile.

Several hundred garage owners, workshop managers and technicians attended the major trade event, held at the indoor training centre of Llanelli’s Parc y Scarlets rugby stadium between 5pm and 10pm. The choice of a premium quality venue was praised by visitors who found it easy to park and quick to access after the working day had finished.

A ‘special guest’ appearance from Car SOS TV presenter Fuzz Townshend proved popular too. Fuzz arrived early, and met many eager visitors before presenting a number of prizes on the night to some lucky winners.

“It was great to use such a fantastic venue, as we weren’t restricted by space and our suppliers could bring along larger equipment to the show,” said Steve Davies, Regional Business Director at GMF Motor Factors. “We were delighted to have had the support of an excellent range of suppliers and of course all the customers who took time to come along after work.

Fuzz with a visitor