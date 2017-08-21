The sky’s the limit for Props & Pistons!

Props & Pistons, on Monday August 28, will bring the iconic war planes to life for another year, not to mention a Bristol Blenheim and a Mosquito for the first time, which is being restored after its recent move. In addition, the B25 and Hanger 11 Spitfire will take off for crowds to appreciate.

Organisers hope to add to the £12,000 currently raised for Bloodwise, with between 4,000 and 5,000 people expected to attend the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, which is the home of the Lancaster NX611 Just Jane.

Bridgestone will also bring its award winning DriveGuard tyre to life via a specially artworked car, which will show off how motorists can drive at speeds up to 50mph, for 50 miles, following a puncture. Bridgestone’s new all-terrain AT001 will also be unveiled. Other giveaways will be up for grabs during the day.

Organisers Bush Tyres, said: “This will be our seventh Props & Pistons event and we can safely say we have our most impressive collection of cars and planes yet. Over the past six years, we have managed to raise £12,000 for Bloodwise and all proceeds from this event will go towards this worthy cause. We want to raise as much as possible for the charity so hopefully the weather stays fair and a great number of people come along.”

“It is great that Bridgestone is lending its support again this year and if we see some smiling faces and families enjoying themselves on the day, then all the effort will be worthwhile.”





Bridgestone’s key accounts manager Sam Allatt said: “Bush Tyres is one of our most valued customers and we know how important Props and Pistons is on their calendar. The event provides an invaluable platform to showcase our portfolio of products including DriveGuard, which allows motorists to drive for up to 50 miles at speeds up to 50mph following a puncture. We hope that families will be interested in the technology, so it is a great opportunity for us to be at the show.”

