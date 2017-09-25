Global Retreading Conference, Recycling Forum and the Future Tire Conference on the themes retreading and sustainability.

“The premiere of THE TIRE COLOGNE in May 2018 is approaching fast and the preparations for the leading industry event are in full swing. Not only nineteen of the twenty highest-revenue companies from the current ‘tyre world ranking list’ have confirmed their participation in Cologne since May 2017, the event has additionally recorded a very high number of applications in the other product sections. THE TIRE COLOGNE is also offering an own platform for the retreading and recycling industry too. These themes were not given the due attention in the past, although they actually have enormous potential for the industry's development. We were able to win over the market leaders as exhibitors and are enhancing the offer of information with conferences and theme areas on the grounds," explained Christoph Werner, Senior Vice President of Koelnmesse GmbH. THE TIRE COLOGNE is taking place in Cologne for the first time from 29 May to 1 June 2018 and is being organised by Koelnmesse and the industry sponsor, the Bundesverband Reifenhandel & Vulkaniseur-Handwerk e.V. (BRV/German Tire Retailers and Vulcanisation Trade Association).

THE TIRE COLOGNE 2018 will take place in the Northern Halls of Koelnmesse. The tyre manufacturers, wholesalers and rim manufacturers will exhibit in Halls 6 and 7. The themes of automotive services and workshop needs will be concentrated in Hall 8. Hall 9 is home to the tyre remoulding segment and to the recycling and disposal of old tyres. Among others, the global market leaders Kraiburg, T.R.M. Srl Tyre Retreading Machinery, B&J Rocket, VIPAL, Carl Zeiss and also Salvadori are represented in this segment.



