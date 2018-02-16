THE TIRE COLOGNE: Forums and congresses provide additional incentives

THE TIRE COLOGNE is a new trade fair for tyres and wheels and celebrates its premiere from 29 May to 1 June 2018 in Cologne. The classic exhibition, that's all in the past now; trade fairs today are events that, of course, are the perfect basic conditions for the successful business development of customers.

There will be various conferences and forums during the course of the show which are:

Future Tire Conference

Global Retreading Conference

Recycling Forum

Digital Reality

TIRE Fleet Lounge

Demos of BRV and wdk on the tyre fitting of utility vehicles

For more information about the show click on www.thetire-cologne.com

