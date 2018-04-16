THE TIRE COLOGNE: Let's get started!

From 29 May to 1 June, the premiere of THE TIRE COLOGNE is taking place in Cologne, and the international industry can look forward to a new, leading global trade fair. Around 600 exhibitors and brands from more than 40 countries are expected, who will for four days present the latest developments from the segments of tyres and wheels, but also for the themes of automotive services and workshop needs, tyre remoulding, as well as tyre recycling and disposal. Around 68 percent of providers come from abroad.

The event is rounded off by networking events, congresses and a diversified event programme. Themes like digitalisation and recycling provide important impulses here. THE TIRE COLOGNE is organised by Koelnmesse and the industry sponsor, the Bundesverband Reifenhandel & Vulkaniseur-Handwerk e.V. (BRV/German Tire Retailers and Vulcanisation Trade Association).

The strongest international contingents are from Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Turkey, as well as from China, India, Taiwan and the USA. The complete participation of the global players underlines the fact that THE TIRE COLOGNE has the right conceptual strategies for offering the international tyre industry a platform for future-oriented market developments

The tyre manufacturers, the tyre wholesalers and the rim manufacturers, of course also including those named at the top of the "tyre world ranking list", with Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli, Sumitomo/Falken, Hankook, Yokohama, Maxxis, Cooper Tires, Zhongce Rubber, Toyo Tires, Kumho, Triangle, MRF, Apollo, Nokian and Nexen Tire, will exhibit in halls 6, 7 and in areas of hall 8.

The themes of automotive services and workshop needs will be concentrated in Hall 8. The current theme of digitalisation is also reflected in the same hall. The "Digital Reality" theme area shows what digitalisation already means today for all participants of the tyre industry, and how it can be used for your business.

One important theme complex of THE TIRE COLOGNE is the segment of tyre remoulding, tyre recycling and disposal. Against the background of global resources and climate discussions, THE TIRE COLOGNE attaches a high degree of importance to this theme.