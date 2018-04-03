THE TIRE COLOGNE: plan your travel and accommodation early

The premiere of THE TIRE COLOGNE is approaching fast and the preparations of Koelnmesse and the exhibitors for the leading industry event are now in full swing. Beginning 29 May 2018 for four days, the new trade fair for tyres and wheels is finally opening its doors at the Cologne location.

Those who want to experience the entire world of tyres and rims, of workshop outfitting or of recycling and disposal should quickly plan their travel and accommodation in Cologne. Koelnmesse supports all exhibitors and visitors with their trade fair preparations with a variety of travel planning services and selected accommodation and leisure options in and around Cologne.

Thanks to its central and convenient location in Europe, visitors can reach Koelnmesse quickly by car, train, airplane and public transport from many cities in Germany and abroad. The Airport Cologne/Bonn, for example, can be reached by plane in about 60 minutes from many European cities such as Copenhagen, Berlin, Paris, Prague, London, Munich, Milan and Zurich. You can reach the fairgrounds directly and quickly from there - the Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Brussels airports are also connected directly via the ICE high-speed rail network.

And those staying overnight can easily and quickly reach Koelnmesse with public transport thanks to its well-connected and central location. Stops for buses and trains are located within walking distance of the fair grounds.



Trade visitors and exhibitors can quickly and easily find accommodation options in all price and quality categories. The online booking system then selects the desired hotel according to the respective trade fair, the distance to Koelnmesse and the desired price level – then simply quickly the desired hotel and book online. Also under the menu point 'Accommodations' are possibilities for group enquiries, meaning for several rooms, as well as for alternative accommodations in select private rooms and furnished apartments through the Koelnmesse partner Homestay Agency Cologne.

www.thetire-cologne.com/overnight-stay.

