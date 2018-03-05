THE TIRE COLOGNE: plan your travel and accommodations early

The premiere of THE TIRE COLOGNE is approaching fast, and the preparations of Koelnmesse and the exhibitors for the leading industry event are now in full swing. In twelve weeks, on 29 May 2018, the new trade fair for tires and wheels is finally opening its doors at the Cologne location. Those who want to experience the entire world of tires and rims, of workshop outfitting or of recycling and disposal should quickly plan their travel and accommodations in Cologne. Koelnmesse supports all exhibitors and visitors with their trade fair preparations with a variety of travel planning services and selected accommodation and leisure options in and around Cologne.

Thanks to its central and convenient location in Europe, visitors can reach Koelnmesse quickly by car, train, airplane and public transport from many cities in Germany and abroad.

The Airport Cologne/Bonn, for example, can be reached by plane in about 60 minutes from many European cities such as Copenhagen, Berlin, Paris, Prague, London, Munich, Milan and Zurich. You can reach the fair grounds directly and quickly from there - the Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Brussels airports are also connected directly via the ICE high-speed rail network. Save on travel with the Airline Mobility Partner of Koelnmesse. The Lufthansa Group offers a global network and exclusive prices and conditions as a trade fair for our visitors. You can find booking codes and other options under www.thetire-cologne.com/arriving-by-plane.

The central location of the trade fair grounds in Cologne, in the immediate vicinity of the ICE train station Cologne Messe/Deutz, allows comfortable travel from many cities in Germany and abroad with the Deutsche Bahn. And attractive conditions are possible with the Deutsche Bahn Special. More information at www.thetire-cologne.com/arriving-by-bus-and-train