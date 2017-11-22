The Tire Cologne - 'Re-Inventing The Wheel'

Members of the European Press were invited this week to Cologne to take part in a conference outlining the events that will be happening during THE TIRE COLOGNE show in May.

An introduction by Dr. Stefan Bratzel outlined that the show will be covering all aspects of the automotive industry from E-mobility, Autonomous Driving, Tyre Manufacturers to Remote Services.

With technology advancing within the automotive industry the show's organisers consider that it will be the right time to look at the latest developments.

The press were taken to Koelnmesse to walk round the halls. There was a general agreement that the halls will be easier to navigate than previous tyre shows. Then the guests were treated to a tour of the lovely city with all it's history.

THE TIRE COLOGNE 2018 will take place in the Northern Halls of Koelnmesse. The tyre manufacturers, wholesalers and rim manufacturers will exhibit in Halls 6 and 7. The themes of automotive services and workshop needs will be concentrated in Hall 8. Hall 9 is home to the tyre remoulding segment and to the recycling and disposal of old tyres.



Some of the events will include: