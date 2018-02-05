THE TIRE COLOGNE: Sponsor of the KREATIVPREIS "Industry" of the BRV

The final organisation and preparation for THE TIRE COLOGNE is proceeding at full speed ahead, as the event will be celebrating its premiere in only four months’ time. THE TIRE COLOGNE is positioning itself as the leading international platform of the tyre and wheel industries right from the start. The participation of all the major tyre manufacturers, including the TOP 20, emphasises this ambition.

THE TIRE COLOGNE takes place from 29 May to 1 June 2018 in Cologne and targets tyre manufacturers, tyre retailers, car service providers, workshop outfitters and all companies involved with the tyre and car industry. The trade fair is organised by Koelnmesse and the industry sponsor, the Bundesverband Reifenhandel & Vulkaniseur-Handwerk e.V. (BRV/German Tire Retailers and Vulcanisation Trade Association).

The KREATIVPREIS 2018 is awarded in cooperation with the trade magazine AutoRäderReifen GummiBereifung; this high quality award will be presented for the first time in two categories, subdivided into KREATIVPREIS Industry, sponsored by THE TIRE COLOGNE, and KREATIVPREIS Trade, supported by tyre manufacturer HANKOOK.





KREATIVPREIS Industry and KREATIVPREIS Trade are awarded in three categories respectively:

Innovation of the year – honoured here is the creative concept with a high level of innovation, meaning the successful introduction of a novel product or service.

Best Green Idea - recognition of creative concepts that are exemplary in the fields of economy, ecology and social matters, and are committed to long term sustainability.

Best Future Idea – development of a product / a service with which future business areas can be served, and which generates new demand impulses.

Application forms and application deadline:



Information and invitation flyers, as well as the application form are available in German and English at the homepage of the BRV, www.bundesverband-reifenhandel.de and at the homepage of THE TIRE COLOGNE at www.thetire-cologne.de. Participants are asked to fill out the application form carefully and to send it together with all concept attachments to the Bundesverband Reifenhandel und Vulkaniseur-Handwerk e.V. (BRV), Franz-Lohe-Str. 19, 53129 Bonn. You agree to the general conditions of participation of the competition with the submission of the application documents. The application period started on 1 February and ends on 30 April 2018. The prize winners will be announced to the visitors on 28 May 2018 at the opening of THE TIRE COLOGNE.