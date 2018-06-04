The Tire Cologne: ‘Tyre change’ successfully mastered

THE TIRE COLOGNE delivered a successful performance. For the premiere of the international industry trade fair from 29 May to 1 June 2018, 533 exhibiting companies and another 70 brands from 40 countries participated in Cologne, in some cases with considerably enlarged stand areas in comparison with two years ago. The visitor results could also be confirmed in relation to the AUMA statistics of a previous industry trade fair.

"THE TIRE COLOGNE successfully mastered the ‘tyre change’ to Cologne. The performance was optimal: visitor quality, event concept, new orientation and the generous hall offering of the Cologne location convinced exhibitors and visitors,” summarised Katharina C. Hamma, Chief Operating Officer of Koelnmesse.

"The new strength of THE TIRE COLOGNE with the international conferences ‘Global Retreading Conference’ and ‘Future Tire Conference’ and the expansion surrounding the themes of digitalisation, recycling and fleet management have provided sustained impulses and once again decisively confirmed the correctness of our decision in favour of a new industry platform in Cologne. An impressive premiere event," summarised Stephan Helm, Chairman of the German association of the tyre and vulcanisation trade (BRV). THE TIRE COLOGNE presents innovations and products from the segments of tyres and wheels, automotive services and workshop needs, tyre remoulding, as well as tyre recycling and disposal.

THE TIRE COLOGNE registered more than 16,000 trade visitors from 113 countries in total. Around 60 percent of visitors travelled to Cologne from abroad – an outstanding key indicator for a premiere event. The exhibitors of THE TIRE COLOGNE especially emphasised the high level of visitor quality.

According to a survey, more than 80 percent of trade visitors were highly satisfied with the exhibition offering of the The TIRE COLOGNE, and more than 90 percent would recommend a visit to the event to their business acquaintances.

For the first THE TIRE COLOGNE, 530 providers and another 70 brands from 40 countries participated, around 68 percent of them from abroad. Thus, for example, the twenty companies of the current ‘tyre world ranking list’, among others, were in Cologne from the start. The strongest international contingents came from Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Turkey, as well as from China, India, Taiwan and the USA.

THE TIRE COLOGNE was also able to score points with visitors and exhibitors with the excellent services of Koelnmesse – from arrival and visit planning to stand construction, modern technical infrastructure and quality of the time spent in the modern Northern Halls. An emotional highlight for many exhibitors and visitors was the TIRE Party on the evening of the second day of the trade fair in the fabulous atmosphere of the Rheinterrassen. More than 800 guests celebrated into the early morning hours.

In addition to the segments tyres and wheels, automotive services and workshop needs, tyre remoulding and tyre recycling, The TIRE COLOGNE provided important impulses for future development of the industry with the integration of pioneering themes like digitalisation, recycling or fleet and motor pool management. The lectures and expert discussions at the Digital Reality and Recycling Forum areas, and in the Tire Fleet Lounge were well-attended.

Organised and supported by the European retreader association BIPAVER and Koelnmesse, the international conference for the retreading industry, the Global Retreading Conference, took place on the first day of The TIRE COLOGNE. Speakers from around the world