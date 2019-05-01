The TRC Team is on the Countdown for Autopromotec 2019!

The TRC team will be travelling to Bologna to attend the upcoming Autopromotec exhibition from 22.05.19 – 26.05.19, proudly exhibiting products from the TRC family of brands including TECH, Truflex/Pang and Salvadori. The team are delighted to be involved in the show’s 28th year and look forward to welcoming attendees to Hall 22, Stand A26.

Taking place at the Bologna Trade Fair Center and attracting over 100,000 visitors, the show is now considered as one of the main European trade shows, gathering all automotive aftermarket product groups under one roof; from tyre repair to tyre recycling, retreading and workshop equipment.

An exciting year for TECH, the team look forward to discussing our recent expansion of our EMEA presence with a new Distribution, Training & Information Centre located in Belgium, led by newly appointed Tim Verhaeghe as General Manager.

Tim commented: "It has been an exciting start for me as part of the TRC group with the opening of our new EMEA Headquarters in Belgium as well as our upcoming exhibition at Autopromotec. I am looking forward to meeting and getting to know our customers and discussing the array of products and opportunities available from our leading brands including TECH, Salvadori and Truflex/Pang with all attendees.”

With over 10,000 products manufactured and distributed globally, visitors will learn how TRC products are trusted to Repair, Reuse, Recycle, and Repurpose materials which were formerly considered to be at the end of their useful life, therefore serving the end-to-end needs of customers and making a meaningful impact both financially and ecologically.

TECH is known for its expertise in tyre repair and visitors can expect to see the latest products on display for all types of tyres including passenger and light trucks, OTR and agricultural. An exciting element of our exhibition will be our dedicated demonstration area with our Technical Trainer, Volodymyr Bagdasaryan, as he presents the extent of tyre repair products available from TECH and Truflex/Pang. As Volodymyr takes visitors through the steps for each repair including TECH’s leading Permacure Repairs, he’ll also be discussing the wide range of applications the products offer.

Furthermore, the scope of Salvadori’s product offerings will also be on display including their Rubber Extruder Gun, which is used globally on section repairs conducted on commercial truck tyres and OTR tyres, as well as in the tyre retreading market. The exhibition will also be a great opportunity to discuss the innovations in the tyre recycling sector and share Salvadori’s vision for the future recycling of OTR tyres.

If you’re attending the exhibition and would like to arrange a meeting, please email techeurope@trc4r.com. We hope to see you in Bologna!