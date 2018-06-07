THE TRICO CUP IS COMING HOME

The countdown has begun! There is now less than two weeks remaining until the TRICO Cup heads to The TRICO Stadium, home of Redditch United FC.

The TRICO team will consist of employees of TRICO and its customers. Meanwhile, the opposing ‘media’ team will consist of both automotive and local media representatives.

The match will take place on Wednesday 20th June, with kick-off at 4pm. The match will consist of two 30-minute halves and at full-time, the TRICO Cup will be awarded to the captain of the winning team. Team-mates and members of the opposition can then retire to the Reds Bar to discuss the controversial decisions, terrible misses and, hopefully, excellent goals. Complimentary food and drinks will be served throughout the afternoon.