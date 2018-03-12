It’s a hat trick for The Tyre Equipment Company as they have been awarded Feefo Gold Trusted Service status for a third year running. Feefo’s Gold Trusted Service Award is an independent seal of excellence that recognises businesses for delivering exceptional experiences, as rated by real customers.

Trusted Service is awarded only to those businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine ratings and reviews. Those that meet the high standard, based on the number of reviews they have collected, and their average rating, are awarded. A badge of honour, this accreditation remains unique, as it is based purely on the interactions with verified customers. As all reviews are verified as genuine, the accreditation is a true reflection of a business’ commitment to outstanding service.

The Tyre Equipment Company once again met the criteria of collecting at least 50 reviews between January 1st 2017 and December 31st 2017, with a Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 5.0.

Phillip May, General Manager, commented: “We are so pleased to have been awarded Feefo’s highest accolade for a third year running. We work diligently to ensure we are providing our customers with the very best customer service.”