The Tyre Equipment Company to make their debut at Tip Ex 2018

The Tyre Equipment Company (TEC) will be making their debut appearance at Tip Ex 2018 later this month.

The TEC stand will feature a wide selection of tyre tools and accessories including bead seating tools, tyre repair materials and inflation gauges, pressure gauges and regroovers.

Discount vouchers will be available to visitors to use online for future orders and there will be special offers available on a number of products at the event, including tyre inflation safety cages and Chicago Pneumatic 1” drive impact wrenches.

The stand will feature a wide range of products from American manufacturer Ken-Tool, who specialise in manufacturing tyre changing tools for the global market. There will also be opportunity for visitors to win one of Ken-Tool’s deluxe truck tyre service sets (usually £385) by entering a competition on the stand.

The Tyre Equipment Company will be located on Stand C5 and the show takes place at Harrogate Convention Centre between 31 May – 2 June 2018.