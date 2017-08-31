the Vredestein Fortezza Flower Power, made of rubber from dandelions

Recently Apollo Vredestein showcased a prototype of its Vredestein Fortezza Flower Power at the Eurobike exhibition in Friedrichshafen, Germany. This innovative road tyre is made of rubber extracted from the roots of dandelions, the result of a joint initiative with Wageningen University and Research (WUR) called DRIVE4EU, co-financed by the European Union. Vredestein’s involvement illustrates the importance that the company attaches to sustainability and innovation.

Vredestein Fortezza Flower Power

This unique product is the first bicycle tyre in the world produced with natural rubber extracted from the roots of the Russian dandelion (Taraxacum kok-saghyz or TKS). This is why it was named Flower Power (Fortezza is the successful line of Vredestein road bicycle tyres). This particular series of prototype tyres are made with rubber extracted from flowers grown and harvested in the Netherlands.

Apollo Vredestein has worked closely together with WUR to develop this special natural rubber, make production viable and test various compounds. Each improvement in the process of rubber extraction has also led to a direct enhancement of the quality of the rubber. As a result, the special compound now used as a test on the Fortezza Flower Power prototype, provides better grip than traditional compounds. This is directly related to the higher concentration of natural resin in this particular variant of natural