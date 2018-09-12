The VT Truck TPMS tool has arrived at Tyresure

Tyresure is delighted to expand their TPMS tool range to include the highly-anticipated VT Truck, developed specifically for European trucks and buses by market-leader, ATEQ.

ATEQ, the global market-leading manufacturer of TPMS tools has entered the heavy-duty vehicle market with a compact device – enabling easy access to the sensor within the wheel arch, even in twin wheels – that has been designed to meet the needs of those who operate or maintain truck and bus fleets.

The VT Truck effectively tackles three significant concerns of the road transport industry - cost, environmental and safety - by revealing the tyre's health instantly. The tool displays essential sensor data, including battery status and tyre pressure for up to 22 wheels. Regular checks prevent sensor failure and identify under-inflation, therefore reducing CO2 emissions and avoiding money/ time spent on unnecessary blowouts.

Furthermore, besides quickly activating and reading OE sensors from European truck and bus brands, it possesses an ever-increasing vehicle coverage due to ATEQ making regular database updates which come free-of-charge for three years.

