THIIM LOOKING FORWARD TO BRITISH GT OPENER WITH NEW ASTON MARTIN

The 2019 British GT Championship gets underway at Oulton Park over the Easter weekend with a number of new cars set to take centre stage on their Pirelli-equipped series debuts.



They include four Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT3s (pictured), one of them for returning TF Sport duo of Mark Farmer and Nicki Thiim.



“Oulton Park is my favourite track of the season in British GT, so it’s great to be back again with Mark in the beautiful blue Aston Martin,” Thiim said.



“It’s a new car, a new season and it’s looking very competitive this year. Probably the most competitive BGT season ever; at least one with the biggest field. I’m looking forward to having a lot of fun, it’s going to be interesting and I’m looking forward to seeing all the British fans. It’s always a pleasure going out there and Oulton Park is very old school and I love it.”



Another Aston Martin pairing will be Optimum Motorsport drivers Ollie Wilkinson and Bradley Ellis.



“We are a little unsighted knowing where we’ll be as a Silver-Silver pairing with the weight penalisation that carries, but I’m confident that we can be strong over race distance, particularly over the two-hour events,” said Ellis.



“Ollie has a lot on his plate with the new series and car, but he’s shown consistently strong running on the new Pirelli tyre and taken everything in his stride. Optimum have done a superb job with the new car over the winter and to ensure we have a complete team in place. We’re well prepared, so now it’s down to getting the job done.”