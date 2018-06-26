Tips for maximizing the lifespan of OTR tyres

Maximising the lifespan of your OTR tyres has a significant impact on budgets. These are the top tips from our in house experts

1. Ensure you are using the correct specification tyre for the job at hand

It may sound obvious but matching tyre TKPH to that of the site is a fundamental step which needs to be monitored as site parameters change. You

can’t control site conditions but you can get the right tyre for the job.

2. Monitor and Record

Monitor tyre performance and record all data. Analysis of performance will provide information critical to optimising tyre life.

3. Educate your operators

Ensure operators understand the significance of tyres to site. Provide tyre awareness/best practice presentations to your operators highlighting operational elements effecting tyre life.

4. Establish a rigorous maintenance programme

An adequately resourced and documented maintenance programme will optimize tyre performance. Regulating tyre rotation (male and female and front and rear), conducting physical inspections, and ensuring a rigid pressure maintenance schedule is in place are the minimum requirements.

5. Understand the limits of repair

Consult with tyre repair experts such as Monaflex, and your repair material supplier to ensure all repairable tyres are put back in to service. Seek procedural guidance from Monaflex to ensure repairs are carried out to achieve maximum possible life. The correct repair systems will save further time. The custom OTR system repairs sidewall, shoulder and crown whilst a high volume of sidewall injuries or bead injuries can be tackled with specialised systems such as the Monaflex OTRS, XLOTRS and XLBRS systems.

6. Govern machine speeds

Govern the maximum speed of your machines in accordance with site conditions to optimise tyre life, reduce vertical sheer on front positions and

optimise axle weight distribution.

7. Monitor truck loading

Load trucks within published tyre capabilities. Ensure loads are distributed evenly so axle weight is unbiased.