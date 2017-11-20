TMD Friction appoints new recruit to increase CV distribution network

Global leader in brake friction manufacture, TMD Friction, has appointed Sue McKay as UK distributor sales manager for its commercial vehicle brands, to help develop and grow the company’s distribution network.

With almost 20 years’ experience in the commercial vehicle aftermarket, Sue brings a wealth of experience gained from key roles held at Roadcrew Solutions – a division of Volvo Group UK, Valeo, ArvinMeritor CVA Ltd and Unipart Commercial Vehicles T/A Truck & Trailer Components.

As well as progressing sales and promotional activity, the new role will involve developing key accounts and maintaining successful relationships with distributors, buying groups and independents for the company’s Textar and DON CV brands.



Sue said: “TMD Friction has established a renowned reputation for quality brake solutions under its Textar and DON brands for commercial vehicles. While its OE technology firmly puts TMD as a major player within the marketplace, I do believe there is an opportunity to further expand and strengthen our distribution network, not only in the UK, but also across Europe.”

For more information on TMD Friction and its various brands, visit www.tmdfriction.com