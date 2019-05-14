Continental will debut its new radial port tyre portfolio at this year's TOC Europe in Rotterdam, developed to meet the exacting demands of vehicles utilized in terminal operations.

With this newly expanded port portfolio specifically designed for load & carry applications, Continental becomes a full solutions provider for port operations. TOC Europe takes place from June 18 - 20 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and under the slogan ‘Every move you make’, the technology company will show its complete port product range at the trade fair, including V.ply tyres, radial tyres and digital solutions. Visitors will find Continental Commercial Specialty Tyres (CST) at booth D72 in Hall 1 at Rotterdam Ahoy.

New radial tyres: High mileage and endurance for load & carry applications

Day in and day out, containers are transported many kilometers from one location to another across the extensive grounds of international ports. For these demanding load & carry applications, radial tyres are the perfect solution. They offer low heat generation and a flat tread contour, ensuring a high level of endurance and mileage over long distances. With the launch of three new radial tyres for port applications – the ContiRT20 in 24” sizes, the ContainerMaster Radial and the StraddleMaster Radial – Continental begins a new chapter in its port history. The tyres are perfectly suited to various vehicle types utilized in load & carry applications, including heavy forklift trucks, empty container handlers, reach stackers, straddle carriers and terminal tractors, amongst others.

Holistic product range: Extensive portfolio fits all customer requirements

Also on display at TOC Europe will be Continental’s V.ply tyres with Port Plus Compound, which are the perfect solution for typical pick & stack applications. When loading and unloading containers around the container stack, mobile crane type vehicles such as reach stackers, empty container handlers and rubber tyred gantry cranes (RTG), need to drive short distances at low speed. However, they have a high load requirement and a high degree of turning on the spot. The V.ply construction offers good stability and wear; the strong sidewalls and the highly abrasive and crack-resistant compound make them the perfect solution for these daily challenges.

With the expansion of the port portfolio, Continental is able to offer the most suitable tyre for all required vehicle/application combinations. Whether a vehicle is designated to perform pick & stack or load & carry applications, or even both tasks, customers can rely on the extensive experience of Continental.

Additionally, Continental will also showcase its digital tyre pressure monitoring systems for individual vehicles and ContiConnect for fleets, which enhance safety and efficiency in terminal operations.





