TOCA has announced that the UK’s leading automotive servicing and repair company, Kwik Fit, will become the title sponsor of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) for the 2019 season.

Goodyear Dunlop will remain tyre supplier to the BTCC under its current contract which runs until at least 2022.

The announcement reflects a collaborative effort between TOCA, Goodyear Dunlop and Kwik Fit which aims to introduce more fans to BTCC across the UK.

For 2019 the championship will be known as the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship, and Alan Gow, BTCC Series Director commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Kwik Fit into the fold of the BTCC. This will undoubtedly enable us to introduce the BTCC to hundreds of thousands more motorists across the UK. It also gives Kwik Fit the ideal opportunity to further increase their brand awareness via the UK’s largest motorsport championship.”

Andy Lane, Marketing Director at Kwik Fit said: “We are looking forward to becoming the title sponsor of the championship. It is a fantastic competition with a strong heritage which will significantly add to our marketing activities. We are very excited about connecting with the fans and teams during the season ahead as well as helping raise the profile of the championship with our customers across the country.”

Andy Marfleet, Goodyear Dunlop Marketing Director commented: “We have been supplying motorists with Goodyear and Dunlop tyres through the Kwik Fit network for decades and we are delighted to continue our connection as they take on the sponsorship of this fantastic championship. We will continue to be tyre supplier and an integral supporter of the BTCC; our association with TOCA has run continuously since 2003 and is stronger than ever before.”