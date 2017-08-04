Tomato on the menu for First Stop

First Stop’s recipe for success has seen the addition of London-based Tomato Tyres to its portfolio of fast-fit garages throughout the United Kingdom.



The rapidly expanding Tomato Tyres has been trading throughout the commercial vehicle industry, keeping businesses on the road around Heathrow and surrounding areas.

Joining the First Stop network has seen Tomato Tyres, who only began trading in 2015, increase its operation to cars and vans with the addition of three vehicles allowing their experienced fitters to attend breakdowns throughout Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Middlesex, as well as fitting at workplaces and homes. In a changing marketplace, the three new vehicles purchased by the Iver-based garage allows for greater convenience for motorists.

Anthony Smith, Business Development Manager at Tomato Tyres, said: “Tomato Tyres has only been trading for a couple of years and we wanted to expand our business to cover all areas of tyres, on the back of our strong reputation with commercial vehicles.

“Joining the First Stop network made complete sense for us. It has allowed us to expand our operation and offering to customers, whilst keeping costs low for both ourselves and the customer.

“We are proud to have joined First Stop and are looking forward to helping motorists throughout Buckinghamshire with quality tyres at competitive prices.”