Tomato Tyres take Yokohama to Comet Car Hire

Buckinghamshire based distributor, Tomato Tyres, has secured an important fleet agreement to supply specialist aviation logistics company, Comet Car Hire (CCH), with the recently launched Yokohama BluEarth RY55 van tyre for its fleet of Mercedes vans, minibuses and people carriers.

Launched at the start of 2018, the tyre was selected as a result of its impressive fuel saving, environmental and performance credentials. Indeed, the RY55 delivers 50% more wear resistance, 9% shorter wet braking distances and a reduction in rolling resistance of 19% over its predecessor.

“We’re delighted that Tomato Tyres has selected our latest van tyre for use across the Comet Car Hire fleet,” comments Tony Valentine, fleet and national account manager, Yokohama HPT Ltd. “Not only has it been developed with environmental performance and fuel saving in mind, it also provides users with high levels of grip while being capable of withstanding everything a van tyre needs to. Punctuality of service is critical to CCH so it’s important that their fleet is fitted with a tyre which can deliver.”

Wear resistance and wet grip performance of the RY55 have been enhanced by the development of a special tread pattern. The tyre also features shoulders with deep lugs and sipes that enhance steering stability and drainage while helping to prevent uneven wear. The “BluEarth-Van RY55” is made from a new compound that includes a triple polymer to boost the tyre’s durability and resistance to uneven wear along with silica to enhance fuel efficiency and wet grip performance. It also features a revised profile that provides a more optimal surface contact shape and more uniform surface contact pressure.

“We’re delighted to be distributors of Yokohama tyres which complements our fast and professional service,” comments Anthony Smith from Tomato Tyres. “We offer an in-house or mobile service to suit customers’ convenience so anyone needing replacement tyres or advice can call us on 01753 654463.”