Top designs from KRAIBURG Austria in new widths

KRAIBURG Austria’s K225 has been in successful use for many years now – in both the K_base and K_plus blend versions. The heavily siped block-type retread with open shoulders offers good self-cooling and optimum transfer of tractive forces on winter road surfaces. This design from the retreading specialist KRAIBURG Austria is now available in a width of 240 millimetres. Another top seller this year has proved to be the traction retread K178 presented at “The Tire Cologne” trade fair. The long-distance professional used to be available in widths of just 260 and 270 millimetres but from the middle of December, it can also be ordered from KRAIBURG Austria in the width 280 millimetres. The K718 brings top performance in combination with the new trailer design K818. There will also be a new width in the K_tech and K_plus versions to complete this product line from January 2019: the 380 millimetre version will be added to the 305 and 320 millimetre dimensions. All three KRAIBURG patterns are ideal all-season tyres with good winter properties – and guarantee durability, economic efficiency and safety. More information about KRAIBURG Austria and its quality designs can be found on the Internet at www.kraiburg-austria.com.